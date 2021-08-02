BPI group Becomes Bravanti

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BPI group, the Chicago-based global executive coaching, leadership acceleration, and outplacement/career transition firm, has rebranded the company Bravanti. The new brand illustrates how the firm helps leaders and organizations find the power within to lead bravely and be prepared to meet challenges and seize opportunities in a continually uncertain business environment.

The new name Bravanti is forged from brave – to face challenges with courage and conviction and avanti – a rallying cry to move forward into the future. Bravanti means to go courageously forward, leading bravely and focused on igniting bold futures.

"Both the world and the work environment have fundamentally changed in the past 18 months," said Bravanti's President and Chief Executive Officer Susan Gallagher. "Organizations, leaders, and people in transition now find themselves facing unprecedented complexities. They must embrace new skills to lead strategically through uncertainty and find new strength by unlocking their own potential. With 35 years of experience at the forefront of executive coaching, leadership acceleration, and outplacement/career transition, we are inspired by our clients' courage. They recognize that people and organizations can't rely on old approaches. They are changing in order to lead bravely into uncertain futures. Bravanti is an appropriate call to action for our times."

The name change is the next step in the firm's growth journey. In 2019, a management team led a buyout from its Paris-based parent company and moved its headquarters to the U.S. In 2020, BPI group acquired Flynn Heath Leadership of Charlotte, N.C., adding to its capabilities in leadership acceleration, especially for women and underrepresented groups. The past year also marks significant investments in new people, technologies, research, and methodologies to enable high-impact delivery, reporting and data-driven results for clients. Now the firm itself moves courageously forward as Bravanti.

Bravanti retains its global headquarters in Chicago, with a network of more than 1,000 experts in 30 countries around the world. The firm works with well-known, Fortune 100 global brands as well as middle-market businesses. Details on the firm's practice areas in Executive Coaching, Leadership Acceleration, and Outplacement/Career Transition are available on the firm's new website www.bravanti.com.

"As we all emerge from more than a year of sweeping change, we stand ready to help our clients go courageously forward to face challenges and seize opportunities ahead, and our new name Bravanti – as well as our firm vision, 'Igniting Bold Futures', now reflects the impact we have on our clients, partners, and community," adds Gallagher.

The firm's new logo symbolizes an arrow moving forward, the tip signifying the foundation of skills and empowerment that help clients succeed. The eight different colored triangles represent the brightness, diversity, and inclusivity of successful organizations. One green triangle breaks away from the arrow, moving forward to signify courageous leadership and, at the same time, pointing inward in a symbol of belonging.

A global leader in executive coaching, leadership acceleration, and outplacement/career transition, Bravanti helps people and organizations discover and ignite their own potential to change futures for the better. Services include executive coaching, executive team optimization, new leader assimilation, leadership acceleration – especially for women and underrepresented groups – and outplacement/career transition services, including executive advisory and Next Act. Bravanti is headquartered in Chicago with 1,000 consultants in 30 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.bravanti.com.

