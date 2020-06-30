BPM Partners Places Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik in Dominant Category With Excellent Rating in Annual Vendor Landscape Matrix

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals today announced it has been recognized as a 'dominant' vendor with an overall 'excellent' rating in the 2020 BPM Partners North American Vendor Landscape Matrix for Performance Management.

The highly respected BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix provides a comparative view into all core players who have focused offerings in budgeting & planning, financial consolidation & close, operational analytics, profitability optimization, reporting, and performance dashboards. Software providers are evaluated on criteria including their customer satisfaction level and relative momentum in the market.

"BPM Partners' recognition affirms our purpose to work side by side with customers and provide expert solutions that drive productivity," said Alessio Lolli, Vice President and General Manager at CCH Tagetik North America. "We are committed to continuous innovation, helping finance teams become more efficient and deliver the key insights that empower CFOs to become strategic advisors to their respective organizations."

"What clearly came through from our research and customers' feedback is that the CCH Tagetik software does it all--and does it very well," said Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners, the leading authority on business performance management.

The BPM Partner analysis specifically highlights CCH Tagetik core strengths in:

Ease of use, performance/scalability

Depth and breadth of functionality

Integrated business capabilities.

The CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform, powered by the Analytic Information Hub, provides a comprehensive performance management solution, built for finance, including processes such as budgeting planning & forecasting, financial close & consolidation, financial reporting, disclosure management, compliance regulatory reporting, and advance analytics & dashboarding.

