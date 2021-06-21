BPM Partners recognizes the Wolters Kluwer expert solution CCH® Tagetik as 'Dominant' with an 'Excellent' rating in Annual Vendor Landscape Matrix

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services today announced that it has been recognized for the second year in a row as a 'Dominant' vendor and rated 'excellent' for customer service for its CCH® Tagetik expert solution in the 2021 BPM Partners North American Vendor Landscape Matrix for Performance Management.

The highly-respected Matrix objectively ranks current BPM vendors according to measurable data relating to market status and customer satisfaction. The BPM Partner analysis highlighted core strengths of product flexibility, depth and breadth of functionality, operational analytics and harnessing the power of AI. Recent developments include:

CCH® Tagetik Predictive Intelligence out-of-box predictive planning to empower better decisions faster

CCH® Tagetik Account Reconciliation with enhanced transaction matching from disparate systems to accelerate the close

Wolters Kluwer acquisition of Vanguard Software to further expand operational planning with predictive planning for end-to-end supply chain management

"From the survey results, it is clear that Wolters Kluwer continues to invest in the CCH® Tagetik portfolio, customer support, and partner ecosystem," said Craig Schiff, CEO, BPM Partners. "By connecting finance and operations with predictive capabilities, they are in the forefront of delivering on the vision of performance management by uniting strategic, financial, and operational planning."

"Our commitment to drive innovation, including AI, that helps the office of the CFO deliver explainable predictions and actionable insights has been recognized by the respondents to BPM Partners' highly-regarded Matrix," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "We will continue to focus on delivering expert solutions that empower finance and other enterprise functions with insights that shine a light on strategic decisions and help ensure better business outcomes."

The CCH® Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform, powered by the Analytic Information Hub, provides a comprehensive corporate performance management solution, including processes such as budgeting planning & forecasting, financial close & consolidation, financial reporting, disclosure management, compliance regulatory reporting, and advance analytics & dashboarding. CCH® Tagetik expert solutions connect finance and operations to facilitate integrated business planning and integrated reporting.

To read the full copy of the report click here.

