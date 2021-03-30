BPM Supreme's "Generations of DJing" Panel Benefitting Math Thru Music To Feature DJ Jazzy Jeff and More

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM Supreme, the industry-leading music delivery service for DJs worldwide, is proud to announce "Generations of DJing," a livestreamed roundtable discussion panel about the DJ industry – past, present, and future – featuring the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff alongside talented DJs from a range of experience levels including Jazzy Jeff's son Cory Townes, Goldie Awards Champion ADMC, pioneering female DJ and turntablist Shortee, and internet sensations Jay Shalé and DJ Sophia Rocks.

Moderated by Dash Radio DJ host and BPM Supreme contributor Cory Giles, the livestream event will benefit Math Thru Music, a DJ program combining numeracy with the art form, with one hundred percent of the proceeds from the livestream event going to the program. All donations to Math Thru Music can be made via mobile devices (standard messaging rates apply) by texting "CREATE" to 484848.

"What BPM Supreme is doing for the next generation of DJs through this event is incredible, and I am excited to be a part of it! The music industry as a whole has seen some hard times the past year. We all need to jump in and help where we can. Helping the DJ culture thrive and continuing to make a positive impact on the younger generation – that's what this is all about," said DJ Jazzy Jeff.

BPM Supreme is dedicated to the DJ community not only by servicing essential DJ-ready music but by providing valuable tools that can further a DJ's career. During the past year, the company has produced numerous helpful livestream events, tutorials, and workshops and also launched BPM Create, a sample library for music production that encourages music makers to maintain creativity from home.

"Now more than ever, we stand behind our DJs and want to make the community stronger. We are thrilled to work with Math Thru Music knowing that every penny donated will benefit the next generation of DJs," said Angel "AROCK" Castillo, Founder and CEO of BPM Supreme.

A leader in DJ-focused non-profit programming, Math Thru Music helps students learn the craft of DJing while strongly building and developing numeracy skills. With a goal to excite, educate, and empower students through hands-on musical learning, Math Thru Music and its parent company, Go Create It, have provided programming to over 125,000 students of all ages.

"Music transcends human capacity, and it has always been our intangible gift. We're always aiming to help our young people through this outlet. We're proud to meet like-minded friends along the way like BPM Supreme as we continue on this ever-evolving, intergenerational journey," said Joseph Khargie, President of Math Thru Music.

The "Generations of DJing" panel will be streamed live on Wednesday, April 7 at 5:00 pm Pacific Time across BPM Supreme's social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch, as well as on BPM TV, the viewing channel inside of the BPM Supreme and BPM Latino platforms. To learn more or sign up for reminders about this event, visit the official event page at http://bit.ly/Generations-of-DJing-Eventbrite.

About BPM Supreme

BPM Supreme is a leading digital music service for professional DJs delivering an extensive selection of new releases and exclusive tracks through a user-friendly platform and mobile app. With an innovative approach to music discovery, the company's mission is to be the most trusted source for DJ-ready content. BPM Supreme names many notable DJs as users of the platform, such as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Z-Trip, The Chainsmokers, and DJ Snoopadelic. Over the past ten years, BPM Supreme has partnered with some of the music industry's most prominent companies, including Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Empire Records, Dim Mak Records, Mad Decent, Roland, Pioneer DJ, Denon DJ, and Serato. Learn more at www.bpmsupreme.com.

Contact:

Raj Thomas

[email protected]

SOURCE BPM Supreme

Related Links

https://www.bpmsupreme.com/

