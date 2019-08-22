Bpm'online Recognized in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bpm'online, a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, process automation and CRM, today announced it has been recognized in the August 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms(1).

Bpm'online envisions the future where everyone will be a developer. Thanks to powerful and flexible low-code tools the platform has to offer, even users without deep technical skills can build new apps and make changes to the existing ones. This includes building user interfaces and business logics, defining data models, and setting up machine learning models.

According to Gartner, "The enterprise LCAP market is growing strongly, due to continued demand for applications and a shortage of skilled developers. Low-code development is a natural evolution of rising abstraction levels in application development, which will eventually lead to viable cross-enterprise, highly scalable citizen development and composition of applications." Gartner analysts also anticipate that, "By 2024, three-quarters of large enterprises will be using at least four low-code development tools for both IT application development and citizen development initiatives."

The 2019 Magic Quadrant for the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms states, "Enterprise low-code application platforms offer compelling productivity gains for professional and citizen development, as well as speed-of-delivery benefits. We evaluate 18 vendors to help you identify those with a balance of technology and business capabilities suited to your enterprise's needs."

"In the world where change is a new normal, we believe it's crucial to equip your teams with tools that can take their productivity to the next level. We know that the low-code capabilities of bpm'online allow for both developing apps quickly and making adjustments easily. We have put a lot of effort into developing our offering, and are really happy Gartner recognized bpm'online in its Magic Quadrant for the Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms this year," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at bpm'online.

(1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms, Paul Vincent, et al, 8 August 2019

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About bpm'online

Bpm'online is a global business software company leading in the space of low-code, business process automation and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of bpm'online is to help companies ACCELERATE!

