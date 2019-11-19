BPSA Releases Market Data to Benchmark Performance of Single-Use Systems (SUS)

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA) today announced the publication of a 20-page Market Data Report – A Data-Driven Assessment of Single-Use System Reliability: 2016-2018.

"BPSA-members understand the need to publish market data as a resource for business planning and to benchmark performance," said BPSA Executive Director Kevin Ott. "Quantifying 'business intelligence' is a critical role for non-profit industry groups such as BPSA, and our Alliance is proud to now add Market Data reports to our value portfolio for the benefit of our 60 member organizations."

The report, funded and overseen by members of BPSA, used a confidential third-party to undertake this priority project that now allows SUS end-users to quantitatively assess the overall performance of SUS in order to make comprehensive business decisions.

Additionally, this initiative allows each SUS supplier to benchmark their own performance against industry averages. Both end-users and suppliers can then target improvement initiatives toward complaint rate categories that align with their specific business or quality goals. Through initiatives of this sort, BPSA aims to enable industry-wide improvements in SUS reliability.

The five product categories covered in the report are:

2D & 3D Bioreactors

3D Storage and Transport Bag Assemblies

2D Storage and Transport Bag Assemblies

Transfer (Tube) Sets

Mixing Bag Assemblies

Nine aggregated complaint categories are also covered, totaling 135 individual data points across three years, all illustrated in the report.

At the discretion of BPSA members, publication of additional aggregated data is planned in 2020, covering units shipped and industry growth rates and trends.

The BPSA Market Data Report is available to members by contacting Kevin Ott at kott@socma.org. An article speaking to the general content of the report can be seen at www.bpsalliance.org.

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an affiliate of SOCMA, was formed in 2005 as an industry-led international industry association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. www.bpsalliance.org .

