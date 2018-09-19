Brabble Announces Product Development Update on Social eCommerce SaaS and Data Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brabble, a New York City-based startup, has a social networking app that supports audio, video, images, and text, but also combines that with an advanced e-commerce component known as *StarTags. *StarTags are links that are embeddable into advertising posts that can be easily shared throughout other social media networks. Brabble recently received patent approval on *StarTags.

When a consumer clicks on a *StarTag, the *StarTag collects information about that consumer, including data such as age, location, and other demographics. Brands, companies, and individual sellers can use data gathered from *StarTags to refine their advertising approach and target their audience with other products of interest.

Brabble is now preparing to launch their *StarTags technology in a software as a service (SaaS) form, which is slated to roll out in 2019. Users will be able to subscribe to *StarTags, through the Brabble website, to employ the technology in digital and social media campaigns.

"A *StarTag is a revolutionary product that enhances online sales for any company or seller by targeting three areas of focus," explained Brabble CTO Amit Okhandiar. "One, increasing the sellers' audience with network to network sharing capabilities. Two, collecting data on all customers to regather with products of interest. Three, simplifying the shopping process by providing minimum click transactions and allowing shoppers to enter confidential shipping and credit card info only once."

Patrick Mackaronis, founder and director of business development at Brabble, said, "The *StarTags product is the missing piece for any company that sells products online. It will drive not only their sales and revenue, but brand visibility, which is the name of the game today in digital marketing."

The Brabble app will relaunch in December 2018, with the new *StarTags SaaS available in 2019.

About Brabble

Brabble, a technology company based in New York City, has been at the forefront of disrupting e-commerce. Starting out as a social network that gave its users the ability to sell products to friends within their network, as well as to other networks, Brabble has evolved to take e-commerce and social selling to the next level.

