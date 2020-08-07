Bracco to Provide a Virtual Experience to its Customers at the 2020 American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) Congress

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business, announced today that it will exhibit an interactive digital experience at the first-ever virtual ASE congress.

The Bracco booth will feature its ultrasound enhancing agent (UEA) LUMASON® (sulfur hexafluoride lipid-type A microspheres) for injectable suspension, for intravenous use or intravesical use at the ASE https://ase2020.lumason.com/.

The Bracco virtual booth will offer ASE attendees live engagement opportunities with its management team, and gamification of challenging echocardiography cases designed to teach sonographers about wall segments within various apical views. The game is open to all sonographers and echocardiographers at www.GreatSonographer.com. In addition, the company recently launched www.VisuallyDecisive.com, an online teaching portal where customers can book live one-on-one or group appointments with LUMASON Clinical Application Specialists to review cases and learn helpful tips and tricks to obtain optimal images. Sonographers can also play an interactive visual aid, "A Day in the Life of a Sonographer", where they can experience a wide array of decisions and outcomes to help improve their working day.

"The American Society of Echocardiography meeting is an important event Bracco looks forward to attend each year. While this year's meeting will not allow us to visit with customers in person, it will showcase our remote customer-connect capabilities," said Cosimo De Pinto, Vice President of Marketing at Bracco Diagnostics Inc. "At Bracco, digital outreach has long been a part of our customer-care approach. This year we encourage customers to visit our "virtual" booth for the latest updates and live chats."

INDICATIONS AND USAGE1

LUMASON® is an ultrasound contrast agent indicated for use:

in echocardiography to opacify the left ventricular chamber and to improve the delineation of the left ventricular endocardial border in adult and pediatric patients with suboptimal echocardiograms

in ultrasonography of the liver for characterization of focal liver lesions in adult and pediatric patients

in ultrasonography of the urinary tract for the evaluation of suspected or known vesicoureteral reflux in pediatric patients

CONTRAINDICATIONS1

LUMASON is contraindicated in patients with:

history of hypersensitivity reactions to sulfur hexafluoride lipid microsphere components or to any of the inactive ingredients in LUMASON

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION1 WARNING: SERIOUS CARDIOPULMONARY REACTIONS Serious cardiopulmonary reactions, including fatalities, have occurred uncommonly during or following the injection of ultrasound contrast agents, including sulfur hexafluoride lipid microspheres [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)]. Most serious reactions occur within 30 minutes of administration [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)]. Assess all patients for the presence of any condition that precludes administration [see Contraindications (4)].

Always have resuscitation equipment and trained personnel readily available [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].

The risk for serious cardiopulmonary reactions may be increased among patients with unstable cardiopulmonary conditions (acute myocardial infarction, acute coronary artery syndromes, worsening or unstable congestive heart failure, or serious ventricular arrhythmias) [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)].1 Hypersensitivity reactions have uncommonly been observed following the injection of Lumason [see Warnings and Precautions (5.2)]. The most common adverse reactions are headache and nausea [see Adverse Reactions (6.1)].1

Please see full Prescribing Information for LUMASON ultrasound contrast agent including boxed WARNING at https://www.braccoimaging.com/us-en/products/contrast-enhanced-ultrasound/lumason

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

LUMASON is manufactured for Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Monroe Township, NJ 08831 by Bracco Suisse S.A., Plan-les-Ouates Geneve, Switzerland (LUMASON lyophilized powder vial-25 mg lipid-type A/60.7 sulfur hexafluoride gas); Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG, 88212 Ravensburg, Germany (Sodium Chloride 0.9% Injection, USP); B. Braun Melsungen AG, 34212 Melsungen, Germany (Mini-Spike).

LUMASON and SONOVUE are registered trademarks of Bracco Diagnostics Inc. and its affiliated entities.

For additional information about Bracco's products, and for full prescribing information, please visit http://imaging.bracco.com/us-en.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is one of the world's leading companies in the diagnostic imaging business. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions that meet medical needs.

Bracco Imaging offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities:

X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers. The diagnostic imaging portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices and advanced administration systems for contrast imaging products.

The Company operates in over 100 markets worldwide, either directly or indirectly, through subsidiaries, joint ventures, licenses and distribution partnership agreements. With on-going research covering all key modalities, Bracco Imaging has a strong presence in key geographies: North America, Europe and Japan operating through the Joint Venture Bracco-Eisai Co. Ltd. The Company also operates in Brazil, South Korea, and China through the Joint Venture Bracco Sine Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd.

Operational investments have been made in order to achieve top quality, compliant and sustainable eco-friendly production. Manufacturing activities are located in Italy, Switzerland, Japan, China, and Germany.

Bracco Imaging is an innovative Research and Development (R&D) structure with an efficient process-oriented approach and a track record of innovation in the diagnostic imaging industry. R&D activities are managed in the three Research Centers located in Italy, Switzerland, and the USA.

1. LUMASON® (sulfur hexafluoride lipid-type A microspheres) for injectable suspension, for intravenous use or intravesical use full Prescribing Information. Monroe Twp., NJ: Bracco Diagnostics Inc.; November 2019.

