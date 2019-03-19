Bracewell Names Six New Counsel and Senior Counsel

HOUSTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today the promotion of six lawyers to senior counsel and counsel. Clark A. Donat, LaTasha Mabry Snipes, Tom Swarbrick, Blake Urban and Lauren A. West have been promoted to senior counsel, and Jared Schuettenhelm has been promoted to counsel.

"These talented lawyers have distinguished themselves through their service to the firm's clients and the legal profession," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "I'm pleased to congratulate them on their promotion."

Meet Bracewell's New Senior Counsel and Counsel

Clark A. Donat, Dallas – Donat represents both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation, including technology, banking, financial services, real estate, healthcare, construction, energy, insurance, securities and employment disputes. He also assists clients with internal investigations and defends individuals and companies against allegations of securities fraud. Donat earned his B.A., magna cum laude, at the University of Arkansas and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Arkansas School of Law, where he was a note and comment editor of Arkansas Law Review and received the Bogle-Sharp Award and the Bard Rogan Natural Resources Law Award. In 2018 and 2019, he was named a Texas Super Lawyer Rising Star by Thomson Reuters.

LaTasha Mabry Snipes, Houston – Snipes represents clients in intellectual property litigation, including patent, trade secret, copyright and trademark litigation. She also counsels clients on the strategic development and monetization of patent portfolios, the protection of multi-media projects and branding strategies. Snipes worked as an electrical engineer before becoming a lawyer. She earned her B.S. in electrical engineering at Iowa State University and her J.D. at the University of Houston Law Center, where she was submissions editor of Houston Business & Tax Law Journal. In 2017 and 2018, The National Black Lawyers named Snipes to its Top 40 Under 40 list.

Jared Schuettenhelm, Seattle – Schuettenhelm's practice focuses on all aspects of intellectual property, including IP litigation, IP counseling and strategy, technology licensing and transactional matters, and patent royalty audits. Prior to his legal career, Schuettenhelm worked as a process engineer and scientist in the medical devices sector. He earned a B.A, with honors, from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a J.D., cum laude, from Santa Clara University School of Law, where he was managing editor of the Santa Clara Computer and High Technology Law Journal and a member of the Order of the Coif. From 2014 to 2018, Thomson Reuters has recognized Schuettenhelm as a Washington Super Lawyer Rising Star.

Tom Swarbrick, Dubai – Swarbrick is a construction lawyer whose practice focuses on energy projects. He advises governments, developers, lenders and contractors on the construction and O&M aspects of major oil and gas and other infrastructure projects. He works predominantly in the Middle East and Africa. Swarbrick earned his B.A. at the University of Manchester and his Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Course at Nottingham Law School. Swarbrick has been recommended for construction by Legal 500 UK since 2017, ranking as a Next Generation Lawyer in 2017. Clients tell Legal 500 that Swarbrick is a "real up-and-coming star" with a "strong focus and great work ethic."

Blake Urban, Washington, DC – Urban advises electricity clients on regulatory matters before federal and state regulatory agencies and appellate courts. He regularly appears before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on matters related to the Federal Power Act, Public Utility Holding Company Act and Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act. Prior to joining Bracewell, Urban worked in the Office of the General Counsel at FERC, where he received a FERC Award for Quality of Service. Urban graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. from The Catholic University of America and summa cum laude with a J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law.

Lauren A. West, Dallas – West defends employers against employment discrimination, retaliation and harassment claims, collective wage and hours actions, breach of contract disputes and whistleblower allegations. She also defends clients in administrative proceedings before federal and state employment agencies, advises on issues related to federal and state employment laws and assists clients in drafting employment-related contracts and policies. West serves on Bracewell's Diversity & Inclusion Committee. In 2015, she co-chaired the Young Employment & Labor Lawyers Committee of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers. West earned her B.S. from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and her J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law. She is certified in employment law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

SOURCE Bracewell LLP

Related Links

http://www.bracewell.com

