Bracewell Names Two New Senior Counsel

Dunleavy resides in the firm's New York office. She represents lenders and borrowers in a range of secured and unsecured financial arrangements, including structuring and negotiating senior and subordinated debt financings, acquisition and project financings, structured financings and securitizations, with a focus on the energy industry. Prior to joining Bracewell, Dunleavy served as in-house counsel for a publicly traded midstream oil and gas master limited partnership and for a renewable power generation company. She earned a B.A., summa cum laude, from Drew University; an M.B.A., summa cum laude, from American University Kogod School of Business; and a J.D., cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law, where she was editor-in-chief of Business Law Brief.

Johnson resides in the firm's Seattle office. He advises domestic and international energy clients on regulatory matters before the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the US Department of Energy, the Bonneville Power Administration and other federal agencies. As a former officer in the US Navy who operated submarine nuclear power generation and conducted ship-board operations, Johnson has unique technical and naval managerial experience that he leverages in leading clients through complex regulatory proceedings and litigation. Johnson earned his B.S. from Yale University and his J.D., cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law. In 2019 and 2020, Thomson Reuters recognized Johnson as a Washington Super Lawyer Rising Star.

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

