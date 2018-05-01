Bracewell Represents AP Energy Holdings and South Field Energy in $1.3 Billion Electric Generating Facility

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP represented AP Energy Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Advanced Power AG, and South Field Energy LLC (South Field) in the successful closing of financing and equity arrangements for the construction of the $1.3 billion South Field Energy project, a 1,182 megawatt combined-cycle natural gas electric generating facility located near Wellsville, Ohio.

Bracewell assisted AP Energy Holdings and South Field with all aspects of the project, including commercial and regulatory arrangements, project financing and equity placement for the South Field Energy project. This included representing South Field in its senior secured credit facility arranged by CIT Group Inc., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, GE Energy Financial Services and NH Investment & Securities Co. as the initial coordinating lead arrangers.

Bracewell also represented AP Energy Holdings in connection with the placement of equity in South Field with an investor group consisting of RS Global Capital Investment LLC (a joint venture between Development Bank of Japan Inc. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.), Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc., Shikoku Electric Power Company, Inc., NH-Amundi Asset Management and PIA Investment Management, and an affiliate of Bechtel Development Company, Inc.

Advanced Power, which led the development of the facility, will be the construction and asset manager. The South Field Energy project is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2021. The completed electric generating facility will sell energy, capacity and ancillary services into the PJM market.

Bracewell lawyers involved in the transaction include:

Partners: Ron I. Erlichman, Robin J. Miles, Jeris D. Brunette, Hans P. Dyke, Thomas M. Tomlinson, D. Kirk Morgan II, George D. Fatula, Catherine P. McCarthy, Timothy A. Wilkins and Michele J. Alexander

Senior Counsel: Steven J. Lorch and Simon E. Stevens

Counsel: David J. Harty and Seth T. Lucia

Associates: Humza K. Deshmukh, Kate B. McGregor, Jason W. Keating, Paul M. McBride, Shannon M. Rice, Blake Urban, Ryan Davis, Stephen J. Hug, Serena A. Rwejuna, Melanie C. Goebel, Luke A. Smith, Caitlin E. Tweed and Catherine B. Engell

