Brad Koffel Selected to the List of the Best Lawyers in America 2019

The Koffel Law Firm is proud to announce that, in recognition of his tireless dedication to his clients, Brad has been selected to the 2019 list of the Best Lawyers in America. He has been included on this list every year since 2008, and was named the DUI/DWI Defense 'Lawyer of the Year' in 2017.

Along with successfully defending numerous clients every year, Koffel frequently addresses continuing legal education programs for criminal defense lawyers, hosts a weekly live radio show discussing contemporary criminal law topics, and speaks at The Columbus Police Department Training Academy and Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy to cadets and veteran police officers coming in for more specialized training.

The Koffel Law Firm is a Columbus-based criminal and DUI/DWI defense law firm, and has successfully defended hundreds of clients over the past 20 plus years. The firm has been one of only six law firms in Ohio voted as "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News for DUI/OVI defense.

