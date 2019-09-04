Brad Liddie Joins Suddath As Senior Vice President of Global Logistics

"We are pleased to welcome Brad to the Suddath family," said Scott Perry, chief operating officer for Suddath Moving & Logistics. "He is an accomplished distribution, transportation and third-party logistics professional, with a progressive track record of improving performance in a variety of operational settings."

Liddie comes to Suddath with more than 15 years of operational leadership experience across multiple industries, including medical devices, consumer durable goods, fast-moving consumer goods, industrial goods and aftermarket automotive parts. Before joining Suddath, Liddie most recently served as group vice president of operations for Kenco Logistics Services in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Previously, he worked at Ferguson Enterprises as director of delivery and installation for its supply chain operations department.

Liddie holds an executive MBA in global supply chain from the University of Tennessee and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Memphis. He is a former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant, earning multiple medals and citations during his service.

About The Suddath Companies

Suddath moves people, businesses and products.

The Suddath Companies was established in 1919 and has grown into a nearly $600-million global transportation, relocation management and logistics company, serving 150 countries with 2,200 employees around the globe. With more than 30 locations and nearly 3 million square feet of warehouse space in the U.S., Suddath each year moves more than 70,000 households, including 30,000 military families, and is also North America's largest commercial mover. For more information, please visit www.suddath.com.

