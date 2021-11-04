Brad Paisley to Launch 'American Highway' Bourbon

The fluctuating climate of the barrels' journey expanded and contracted their staves, imparting oak and char that cultivate the characteristics flavors of America's native spirit. This well-traveled batch was then blended with three-year, 13-year and 15-year-old Kentucky bourbons to create the final product. The next batch, to be released in 2022, was aged on the Rolling Rickhouse during Paisley's 2021 tour.

Paisley sums up the creative process that derived his bourbon: "It's so similar to what goes into a great guitar. The right woods, the right craftsmanship, the right alchemy that makes this intangible, magical thing, and that's what makes this so great to me."

"American Highway's" literal path-to-market wasn't the only unique aspect of its creation: Rather than just sourcing whiskey and lending a celebrity name to it, Paisley worked closely with award-winning bourbon distiller Bardstown Bourbon Company to create the final blend. Located in Bardstown, Kentucky the "Bourbon Capitol of the World," this modern bourbon distiller creates custom whiskey, bourbon and rye for more than 30 different brand-owners worldwide and has won critical acclaim for its releases.

Paisley collaborated with a team of experts at Bardstown, including VP of New Product Development Dan Callaway. "You don't get to see many celebrities that have such a technical palate," shared Callaway. "It was a super collaboration that resulted in a travelled bourbon in an exemplary expression."

Callaway describes the bourbon as "A blend of four rye-forward bourbons ranging in age from 3 to 15 years. The flavor profile is incredibly unique. Subtle, complex, spicy, well-traveled. As we like to say, it was, 'born in Kentucky, aged across America'."

With just 30,000 bottles of the initial release produced, the 96-proof blend has a suggested retail price of $99.99. The bourbon will be available in AL, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, TN, TX, WI and WV, and exclusively online through www.seelbachs.com.

The stats:

Proof: 96 / ABV 48%

Mashbill: 28% 3YO 71/21/0/9; 25% 3YO 60/36/0/4; 24% 13YO 74/18/0/8; 23% 15YO 78.5/13/0/8.5

Suggested Retail Price: $99.99 per 750ml bottle

For more information including photos, videos, and bottle imagery for American Highway Reserve Bourbon, or to find out where you can purchase locally, visit: www.AmericanHighwayReserve.com.

About Brad Paisley:

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. Over the past 21 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The 2010 CMA Entertainer of the Year's past works have amassed over 4.6 billion worldwide career streams. Paisley continues to collaborate with Peyton Manning in a multi-year ad campaign with Nationwide insurance. In 2015, the global superstar partnered with Boot Barn® to develop Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley, an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts. A prolific entertainer, Paisley's first prime-time special, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, aired on ABC in December 2019 and has garnered over 18.1 million viewers to date. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. For more information, visit www.thestore.org.

BradPaisley.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

About Bardstown Bourbon Company:

Founded in 2014 by Peter Loftin in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company , 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky., is one of the country's most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic bourbons, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind collaborative distilling program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with their exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering the only full-service restaurant located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, The Kitchen and Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Company.

SOURCE American Highway