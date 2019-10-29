Brad Pistotnik Law Sponsors Toy Mountain With The Salvation Army And KAKE-TV

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Pistotnik Law ® and The Bull Attorneys! ® is once again sponsoring Toy Mountain for the fifth consecutive year. Each Holiday season KAKE-TV News collects donations to support the children of our community and make Christmas special. We are excited to host this year's kick-off with the Shred-A-Thon at our office. We're inviting everyone out to donate a new, unwrapped toy or small cash donation to help us build a Mountain of Toys. For every donation, we'll shred up to two boxes of sensitive documents in exchange. Come out to Brad Pistotnik Law ® and The Bull Attorneys! ® this Saturday on November 2nd, 2019 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at 10111 E. 21st Street, Suite 204 in Wichita, Kansas.

The Bull Attorneys! ® and Brad Pistotnik Law ® Shred-A-Thon for Toy Mountain with KAKE-TV. Brad Pistotnik Law, P.A.

The Toy Mountain with KAKE-TV is separate and distinct from the Brad Pistotnik Law ® Toy Giveaway. All the toys we raise during this event are given to the Salvation Army for distribution. At the annual Brad Pistotnik Law ® Toy Giveaway we distribute toys to the children & families directly at our office. This year we will host our 14th annual Toy Giveaway on Sunday, December 22nd.

We're starting year 5 of participating with Toy Mountain, KAKE and the Salvation Army, and this is going to be our best yet. During the Holiday season, nothing is more important than the children of our community. My entire family comes out to celebrate the efforts of these selfless people of Wichita that work so hard to make someone's Christmas special. "It's my favorite time of year and this event is a reminder of just how important we are to each other," said Brad Pistotnik of Brad Pistotnik Law ®.

Toys can also be donated at KAKE Studios at 1500 N. West Street from November 4th through December 6th.

About Toy Mountain

Toy Mountain was developed by KAKE-TV to benefit less fortunate children during the holiday season. During November through mid-December KAKE news anchors ask viewers to purchase toys for all ages and drop them off at designated collection points. In conjunction with Brad Pistotnik Law ® and The Salvation Army, sponsorship helps give even more children in the Wichita, Kansas community a special and exciting holiday season. For 2019 the Toy Mountain drive will begin with a Shred-A-Thon providing secure document shredding in exchange for toy donations.

About Brad Pistotnik Law and The Bull Attorneys! ®

SOURCE Brad Pistotnik Law ® and The Bull Attorneys! ®