Brad Shelton Joins AmeriLife as SVP, Product Innovation

In this newly created role, Shelton will be responsible for sourcing carriers for new product development opportunities; developing ideas and strategies for new life, health and annuity products; helping carriers understand the economics underlying proprietary product opportunities; and working with the corporate actuary on special projects.

"AmeriLife is continuing to grow at a rapid pace, and Brad is exactly the addition our team needs for this next chapter," said Patrick Fleming, executive vice president of Product Innovation and Corporate Actuary. "His industry experience is key to expanding our product development and innovation efforts. We will be looking to Brad to generate new relationships with carriers and to ensure the delivery of strategically valuable products to our partners."

Shelton has nearly 20 years of industry experience. He is a proven leader in the areas of business development, operations management, and financial planning in the senior insurance market. Most recently, Shelton was chief operating officer for Cigna Supplemental Benefits, where his responsibilities included strategic planning, business development, and oversight of all agent-facing operations. Prior to Cigna, Shelton served as chief financial officer for Aetna Senior Supplemental Insurance, a leading provider of Medicare Supplement and other complementary products with over $1 billion in annual revenue. He began his career as a certified public accountant in the assurance and business advisory practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"I am eager to get started and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the company," said Shelton. "I believe my industry background and prior experience will be a key component in progressing our product innovation efforts."

Shelton graduated from the University of Tennessee and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

About AmeriLife

