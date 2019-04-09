Brad Show Live has been named an honoree in the prestigious 2019 Webby Awards for video in the variety category!
Apr 09, 2019, 12:31 ET
NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Show Live has been named an honoree in the prestigious 2019 Webby Awards for video in the variety category! Our submission went up against 13,000 entries across 50 states and 70 countries, placing within the top 20 percent.
Brad Show Live's achievement as an honoree was determined by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, an organization that recognizes excellence in the digital industry. The organization is comprised of a diverse set of professionals that celebrate creative and technical progress within evolving media.
Nominees in the video variety category will be voted on by the public and announced at the ceremony on May 13th hosted by celebrity actress Jenny Slate. The nominees in this category, include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cover Room, Viceland's Channel Surfing and the Star Wars Show. Previous nominees in this category have included vogue.com, 60 Minutes Overtime, Conde Nast Entertainment and NBC Entertainment.
Watch Brad Show Live with Bernstein_Brad Monday through Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. EST on Facebook & YouTube.
CONTACT: Jill Gould, 646-245-4939, jill@bradshowlive.com
SOURCE Brad Show Live
