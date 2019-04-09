NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad Show Live has been named an honoree in the prestigious 2019 Webby Awards for video in the variety category! Our submission went up against 13,000 entries across 50 states and 70 countries, placing within the top 20 percent.

Brad Show Live's achievement as an honoree was determined by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, an organization that recognizes excellence in the digital industry. The organization is comprised of a diverse set of professionals that celebrate creative and technical progress within evolving media.