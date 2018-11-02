Bradesco - Results in the 4th Quarter of 2018

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The main figures obtained by Bradesco are presented below:

1. Recurring Net Income in the 4th quarter recorded R$5.8 billion, an increase of 6.6% compared to the previous quarter and 19.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, representing R$3.22 per share with accrued profitability in the quarter over Shareholder's Equity of 19.7%.

2. Operating Income in the 4th quarter recorded R$8.6 billion, an increase of 2.1% compared to the previous quarter and 32.9% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

3. Bradesco Seguros Net Income in the 4th quarter recorded R$1.8 billion, an increase of 21.9% compared to the previous quarter and 26.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Claims Ratio reached 70.4%, an improvement of 200 bps compared to previous quarter and the Combined Ratio reached 80.8% an increase of 330 bps compared to previous quarter.

4. Total Assets, in December 2018, recorded a balance of R$1.386 trillion, a growth of 2.2% compared to the last quarter. The return on Average Total Assets was 1.6%.

5. Expanded Loan Portfolio, in December 2018, reached R$531.6 billion, a growth of 1.6% compared to the previous quarter and 7.8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

6. Net Interest Income totaled R$16.8 billion, an increase of 6.6% compared to the previous quarter and 6.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

7. In the 4th quarter, the Delinquency over 90 days reached 3.5%, an improvement of 10 bps compared to the previous quarter and and 120 bps compared to the same period of the previous year, allowing relevant reduction of 31.8% on Credit Losses Provision Expenses compared to the same period of the previous year.

8. Fee and Commission Income increased 3.9% compared to the previous quarter and 4.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

9. Assets Under Management reached R$2.139 trillion, an increase of 2.4% compared to the previous quarter and 7.6% compared to December 2017.

10. Shareholders' Equity, in December 2018, totaled R$121.121 billion, a growth of 4.7% compared to previous quarter and 9.7% compared to December 2017.

11. Tier I Basel Ratio was 13.7% in December 2018, an increase of 150 bps compared to the previous quarter.

The Earnings Release Conference Call presentation, Report on Economic and Financial Analysis and Complete Financial Statements are available on the Investor Relations website - bradesco.com.br/ir-en.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investor Relations Area

Tel.: +55 (11) 2194-0922

e-mail: investors@bradesco.com.br

SOURCE Banco Bradesco S.A.

Related Links

http://www.bradesco.com.br

