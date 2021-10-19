Bradford Allen Expands Brokerage Services to New York City, Appoints Glenn Isaacson as Regional President

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford Allen, a full-service, national commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago, announced its expansion with the opening of a New York office and the strategic hiring of industry veteran Glenn Isaacson as President of the New York office. The announcement was made by the firm's principals and founders Jeffrey Bernstein and Laurence Elbaum.

Glenn Isaacson, President of Bradford Allen New York

Bradford Allen was co-founded in 2003 to fill the void between large commercial real estate providers and small boutique firms. Headquartered in the heart of downtown Chicago, the entrepreneurial firm has grown into a best-in-class brokerage offering a full array of services, including tenant representation, landlord representation, consulting and advisory services, property and asset management and construction and project management. With three offices in Chicago, the company is comprised of over 100 professionals providing strategy, marketing, and transaction execution for occupiers and owners of commercial real estate.

Bradford Allen New York represents a return to Manhattan for the firm's founders who began their real estate careers as a team at Walter & Samuels in 1992 and then at the Edward S. Gordon Company and Insignia/ESG. Bernstein and Elbaum completed more than seven million square feet of transactions while teamed in New York, and together helped shape the office landscape of Midtown South.

"Our return to the New York City market gives us the opportunity to introduce the differentiated Bradford Allen platform to the world's most dynamic, vital business hub," said Mr. Bernstein. "In this era of consolidation and mega-firms, we fill a void for principal-driven service and attention, and a commitment to excellence in all we do."

Mr. Elbaum said the opportunity dovetails with Bradford Allen's ability to secure Glenn Isaacson as principal and president of the New York operation. "We have confidence in Glenn to build and lead this office, to create a professional and collegial environment where experienced, talented and inspired real estate service experts can work together to craft and execute transactions that serve their clients' business goals."

One of the most accomplished professionals in New York commercial real estate, Mr. Isaacson brings 40 years of leadership and experience to his new role. Mr. Isaacson has held some of the most senior and prestigious posts at New York's top real estate services firms, culminating as Vice Chairman at Cushman & Wakefield prior to his appointment as President of Bradford Allen New York. Recognized as both a strong manager and seasoned brokerage professional, Mr. Isaacson has completed more than 20 million square feet of leasing transactions.

His customers include a large number of prominent owners and agencies, as well as esteemed tenants such as Boston Consulting Group, Northwell Health, Avenues Schools, China Merchants Bank and Seyfarth Shaw. In addition, he is recognized for work on behalf of respected nonprofit organizations such as Carnegie Hall Corporation, UJA Federation of Jewish Philanthropies, American Kennel Club and the American Foundation for AIDS Research (on whose board he now sits).

As President of Bradford Allen New York, he will be responsible for managing brokerage services and company operations in addition to leading transactions with landlords and tenants, directing new business development, and assembling a group of top professionals to strengthen the firm's position in the regional marketplace.

The process of forming the Bradford Allen New York team is underway with the hiring of Tony Builder as Associate Broker and Kim Woodruff-Walker as office manager. Mr. Isaacson said he and his partners are meeting with several seasoned professionals to build out a strong core team.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to build Bradford Allen New York and lead the office forward through exceptional client servicing and top-talent recruiting," adds Mr. Isaacson. "Over the course of my career, I've learned first-hand what works and what doesn't work in the brokerage industry. Bradford Allen's platform and efficient process is compatible with my own approach to transacting business, with a value proposition that combines the expertise of a large brokerage alongside the nimble mobility of a privately held firm. It's the ideal time for Bradford Allen to plant its flag in the dynamic New York City market and the commercial real estate environment in this region is ripe for our future growth."

About Bradford Allen

Bradford Allen (https://www.bradfordallen.com/) is a national commercial real estate firm based in the heart of downtown Chicago. The company offers a full array of brokerage services and expertise to entrepreneurial, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Services include strategy, marketing, and transaction execution for occupiers, investors, and owners of commercial real estate. Bradford Allen is the brand name of Bradford Allen Realty Services. Bradford Allen is the Chicago affiliate for TCN Worldwide, a global consortium of independent commercial real estate firms.

CONTACT:

Tom Nolan – [email protected]

Great Ink Communications – 212-741-2977

SOURCE Bradford Allen

Related Links

https://www.bradfordallen.com/

