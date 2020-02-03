Bradford White Corporation presents new and proven heating solutions at 2020 AHR Expo

AMBLER, Pa., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of commercial, residential and industrial heating solutions and storage applications, will showcase a range of new, upgraded and established products from its subsidiary companies at the AHR Expo in Orlando, Florida, in February.

Representatives from Bradford White Water Heaters, Laars Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank will be available at Booth #1343 during the event, which will be held Feb. 3-5.

"We're highlighting the full range of solutions we provide for contractors at every level, from new cutting-edge technology to durable, proven products our customers have counted on for years," said Carl Pinto Jr., Senior Director, Marketing Communications, Bradford White Corporation. "AHR Expo is an important opportunity for us to connect with the people who rely on Bradford White Corporation. We can learn about their experiences and needs and also introduce them to our top-of-the-line products and our dedication to the plumbing and heating industry."

The annual AHR Expo is the largest HVAC event in the world. More than 45,000 HVAC professionals from 112 countries attended the 2019 expo.

Information and demonstrations will be available for the following top water and space heating and water storage products from Bradford White Corporation:

Bradford White Water Heaters: AeroTherm ® Series Heat Pump Water Heaters; Infiniti ® K Series Tankless Water Heaters; eF Series ® Power Direct Vent High Efficiency Residential and Light Duty Water Heaters; ElectriFLEX Series ® Commercial Electric Water Heaters; TTW ® Power Vent Residential Gas Water Heaters; Brute FT ® Combination Boiler/Water Heaters; and PowerStor Series™ SS Indirect.

AeroTherm Series Heat Pump Water Heaters; Infiniti K Series Tankless Water Heaters; eF Series Power Direct Vent High Efficiency Residential and Light Duty Water Heaters; ElectriFLEX Series Commercial Electric Water Heaters; TTW Power Vent Residential Gas Water Heaters; Brute FT Combination Boiler/Water Heaters; and PowerStor Series™ SS Indirect. Laars Heating Systems: MagnaTherm ® HTD Boilers; MagnaTherm ® FT Boilers; OmniTherm ® Boilers; Pennant ® Boilers and Volume Water Heaters; NeoTherm ® Boilers and Volume Water Heaters; Mascot ® FT Combination Boiler/Water Heater; and Commercial Electric Boilers.

MagnaTherm HTD Boilers; MagnaTherm FT Boilers; OmniTherm Boilers; Pennant Boilers and Volume Water Heaters; NeoTherm Boilers and Volume Water Heaters; Mascot FT Combination Boiler/Water Heater; and Commercial Electric Boilers. Niles Steel Tank: Power Plate Heat Exchanger; Stainless Steel Chilled Buffer Tank; and Duplex Stainless Steel Storage Tank.

Niles Steel Tank will also have information about Alloy Works, a new, 85,000-square-foot fully integrated facility providing expanded capabilities for standard and custom stainless steel vessels built to ASME Code standards. Alloy Works uses stainless steel and other alloys to deliver superior strength, corrosion resistance and performance for a wide variety industries and applications.

To learn more about Bradford White Water Heaters, please visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com/ or call (215) 641-9400.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

