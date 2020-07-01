Bradford White introduces commercial water heater feature enhancements with new modulating and BMS-capable product

"We developed the new eF120 series in response to the changing market for commercial water heaters," said Louise Prader, senior director-product management for Bradford White. "Modulation and BMS are quickly becoming the standard. For industries that have high demand for hot water, from manufacturing and construction to education, hospitality and health care, the efficiency and improved fuel utilization provided by modulation can make a big difference in a small amount of time. And the option to connect Bradford White products into a building-wide network of mechanical and electrical systems improves efficiency, reduces response times and limits the risk of equipment failure."

The eF120 series' modulation technology allows users to match burner output to variations in heating demand. Using sensors, electronic controls, variable speed blowers and algorithms, the heater maintains a higher constant temperature in order to respond quickly and efficiently to water draw. This modulation uses less energy and reduces mechanical wear compared to traditional heating tank systems.

BMS capability allows users to integrate a water heater into an automated system that controls and monitors electrical, communications, security and other systems. Within a BMS network, building and facilities teams can remotely monitor essential functions and more efficiently manage maintenance and repairs.

"Bradford White is committed to helping our customers be more productive and do their jobs effectively," Prader said. "Introducing this BMS and modulation technology into commercial tank heaters that live up to Bradford White's reputation for performance and reliability gives them more options so they can meet their exact needs."

To learn more about Bradford White, please visit https://www.bradfordwhite.com

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

