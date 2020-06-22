Bradford White Water Heaters appoints next generation of sales leadership
Appointments of Matt Kozak as vice president - sales and Greg Eynon as vice president - sales operations reinforce the company's dedication to its customers
Jun 22, 2020, 07:00 ET
AMBLER, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of commercial, residential and industrial water heating and storage products, has announced the promotion of two sales executives as Bradford White Water Heaters positions itself to address a changing distribution landscape in the water and space heating industry. Jim McGoldrick, senior vice president of sales, announced that Matt Kozak has been named vice president – sales and Greg Eynon has been appointed vice president – sales operations.
"Bradford White is looking to a new generation of leadership to guide the company as the ways in which water and space heating products are bought and sold evolve," McGoldrick said. "Traditional distribution channels are being challenged by online sales and some national retailers are making a concerted effort to become the supplier of choice to our contractor customers. In this environment, it's crucial that we have a sales team that can respond in a flexible manner to a changing market and that has dedicated itself to being close to our customers."
A graduate of Loyola College in Baltimore, Kozak joined Burnham Boilers (now U.S. Boiler Co.) in 1993 and worked in sales and product management. He joined Bradford White in 2007 as a regional sales manager in the southeast and progressed to director of sales for the Eastern U.S. and now vice president of sales for the U.S.
Kozak has been actively involved in regional American Supply Association organizations, including the Southern Wholesalers Association and on several committees for the North Central Wholesalers Association.
Kozak will oversee both the sales management and business development teams.
Eynon joined U.S. Boiler Co. in 2003 after graduating from Millersville University in Millersville, Pa. He took on increasingly responsible roles at U.S. Boiler, as a sales representative, national accounts manager, district manager, and regional manager. Eynon joined Bradford White as a regional sales manager in 2012, and quickly advanced as director of national accounts, senior director - business development and sales operations, and now vice president of sales operations.
Eynon is currently serving on The Southern Wholesalers Association Leadership Development Council and the American Supply Association's Plumbing Division Executive Council and also remains affiliated with the Mechanical Contractors Association of America and ASA Emerging Leaders.
In his new role, Eynon will manage internal sales, customer service, strategic pricing and sales analysis, omni channel strategy, corporate training and all customer facing operations.
"The appointments of Matt and Greg, who have spent their careers developing close working relationships with both wholesalers and contractors, will help Bradford White be successful in evolving ways of going to market," McGoldrick concluded. "We are dedicated to providing both Matt and Greg all of the resources that they will need to keep Bradford White the leading supplier of water and space heating products in the industry."
About Bradford White Corporation
Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products for water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage applications. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, PA and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, MI; Niles, MI; and Rochester, NH; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, ON Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.
