Bradford White Water Heaters continues its support for snowboard champ Jonathan Cheever

AMBLER, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Water Heaters, an industry-leading manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating and storage products, announces its continued support of champion snowboarder and plumber Jonathan Cheever as he pursues his dream of competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The company has renewed its sponsorship agreement with Cheever, a 2018 U.S. Olympian and former national snowboardcross champion who is also a master plumber and general contractor. During the offseason, Cheever operates Team Cheever Design Build in Park City, Utah, delivering high-quality residential and commercial plumbing, general contracting and interior design services.

"Jonathan represents peak achievement, not just in his sport but in his career as a hard-working tradesman and entrepreneur," said Carl Pinto, Jr., senior director of marketing communications for Bradford White Corporation. "The dedication that he has demonstrated on the slopes has also fueled his success as a highly skilled plumber and contractor. While his accomplishments are extraordinary, they also reflect the commitment and discipline that define the trades. We're proud to be working with him as he continues to chase his dreams."

Cheever learned the plumbing trade from his father while growing up in Boston. Throughout his career, he has worked as a plumber for part of the year in order to train, travel and compete at a world-class level.

"My experience in the trades has been essential to my snowboarding career," Cheever said. "Without the flexibility of owning my own company, I wouldn't have had the freedom to race all over the world, from the U.S. and Canada to New Zealand, Europe and Asia. Plumbing has also taught me lessons in patience and resilience that have been critical to maintaining a professional snowboarding career for almost 20 years. I'm grateful not only for Bradford White's generous support of my efforts but for their dedication to the entire trades profession."

Cheever's outstanding career accomplishments include multiple podium finishes in World Cup competition; a third-place finish in the overall 2010-11 World Cup standings; the 2010-11 U.S. championship in snowboardcross; and a place on the U.S. team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

