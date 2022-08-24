BRADLEY ADDS ASSOCIATE COURTLYN WARD TO DALLAS OFFICE

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Courtlyn Ward has joined the firm's Dallas office as an associate in the Government Enforcement & Investigations Practice Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Courtlyn to the firm and know that her experience and her commitment to advocating for her clients will make her an asset to our team," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles.

Ms. Ward concentrates her practice on complex business disputes and government enforcement matters. She regularly works with clients across a broad range of industries on issues related to partnerships and shareholders, construction, real estate, licensing and trademarks.

Ms. Ward received her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law and her B.A. from Baylor University. She is a member of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and serves on the board of the Young Lawyers Section of the Collin County Bar Association.

With the addition of Ms. Ward, Bradley's Dallas office has more than tripled in size over the last three years, growing into a full-service office with particular strength in its litigation, finance, corporate, government enforcement, fintech and emerging business practice areas. The firm now has more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston and has more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, which is part of Bradley's strategic plan to prioritize high-quality, high-value legal services for its clients in Texas and beyond.

Bradley's Government Enforcement & Investigation Practice Group is comprised of seasoned defense attorneys with decades of government and industry experience, as well as former federal prosecutors and accomplished civil litigators. The team works with companies and individuals in a range of government and internal investigations, regulatory inquiries, white-collar criminal defense matters, compliance issues, civil litigation, and enforcement actions.

About Bradley

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's more than 600 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

Social Media: @bradleylegal, #legalnews, #lawyers

SOURCE Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP