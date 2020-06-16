Bradley Adds Attorney George Barber To Bankruptcy Practice In Dallas

DALLAS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that George Barber has joined the firm's Bankruptcy and Creditors' Rights Practice Group in Dallas.

"We are pleased to have George join us in the Dallas office," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "His experience handling a wide variety of bankruptcy matters further expands the capabilities of our Dallas office and enhances the strengths of the firm nationally."

Bradley's Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner Jonathan M. Skeeters added, "Assisting clients with bankruptcy and creditors' rights issues has long been a strength of our firm. Adding George to our team in Dallas further extends the depth and expertise of our bankruptcy practice across our platform."

Mr. Barber has extensive experience representing lenders and other secured creditors, unsecured creditors, lessors and lessees, CMBS special servicers, landlords, borrowers, committees, trustees, and examiners in a wide variety of debtor-creditor matters. His experience also includes workouts, restructurings, forbearances, repossessions, receiverships, lease terminations, assignments and conveyances, real and personal property foreclosures, litigation, and appeals. In the bankruptcy context, he handles plans of reorganization, liquidations, asset sales, compromises and settlements, use of cash collateral, debtor-in- possession financing, adequate protection, stay relief, avoidance actions and other litigation, and appeals.

Prior to practicing law, Mr. Barber was a workout officer at one of the largest banks in Texas, where he received formal credit training and managed and conducted commercial, real estate, and oil and gas loan workouts, as well as foreclosures, bankruptcies, and litigation.

Bradley's Dallas office has doubled in size since it opened in January of 2019. In addition, the firm has grown to more than 45 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston, and has more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, allowing the firm to handle a wide variety of legal issues for its clients in Texas and beyond.

