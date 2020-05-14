Bradley J. Butwin Elected to Third Term as O'Melveny Chair

"Our partners have expressed their utmost confidence in Brad's leadership," said Pamela A. Miller, Lead Director of O'Melveny's Policy Committee and a member of the firm's Management Team. "For more than eight years now, under his steady leadership, O'Melveny has expanded our range of client services and enhanced our reputation in the marketplace. We have brought on world-class talent and adopted a comprehensive strategy aimed at making us an even more valued and trusted advisor to our clients around the world. It is reassuring to have Brad at the helm during these uncertain times, and we're excited about the opportunities for the future."

Under Butwin's leadership, O'Melveny has for eight consecutive years ranked in the top tier of The American Lawyer's "A-List," which recognizes the nation's most "well-rounded" firms in the areas of revenue per lawyer, pro bono commitment, diversity representation, and associate satisfaction—the latter earning the firm a near-perfect score for the last three years.

O'Melveny has also been a perennial honoree in The American Lawyer's "Litigation Department of the Year" competition as well as a repeat winner in Vault's Law Firm Rankings, most recently earning #1 across three key measures—"Best Firm to Work For," "Best Overall Diversity," and "Best Summer Program"—a trifecta of honors that no other law firm has achieved. And Butwin has guided the firm to five straight record years in financial metrics such as Profits Per Equity Partner, Share Value, and Revenue.

"Brad sets the highest standards for himself and for the firm," adds Daniel Petrocelli, Chair of O'Melveny's Trial Practice Committee and a Policy Committee member. "He has produced exceptional results over the past eight-plus years, and we are a much stronger, more diversified, and better positioned firm as a result of his efforts. As we move forward, I am proud to work with Brad and all our firm leaders and colleagues in carrying out our strategic plan to deliver the highest caliber of service to our clients."

"I am honored to be reelected as chair by my fellow partners, and deeply appreciate the trust they have placed in me," said Butwin. "While the global economy remains challenged, we look forward to helping our clients forge ahead toward a promising future. The cornerstone of our success has been our focus on building and growing enduring, meaningful relationships with our clients through both prosperous and difficult times. Strengthening these relationships while continuing to provide exceptional counsel across our many practice areas will be my most important goals for the next four years."

Chambers USA ranks Butwin among the top securities litigators in the nation and has rated him one of the leading commercial litigators in New York. Chambers calls Butwin a "standout lawyer" who "is always reachable and responsive, [and] always wants to help." Benchmark Litigation has regularly named him a "Local Litigation Star," a "National Litigation Star," and a "National Securities Star," and consistently lists him as one of the country's top securities litigators. The Legal 500 has recognized his securities litigation practice, and Best Lawyers identifies Butwin as a leading commercial litigator.

About O'Melveny

It's more than what you do: it's how you do it. Across sectors and borders, in boardrooms and courtrooms, we measure our success by yours. And in our interactions, we commit to making your O'Melveny experience as satisfying as the outcomes we help you achieve. Our greatest accomplishment is ensuring that you never have to choose between premier lawyering and exceptional service. So, tell us. What do you want to achieve? For the answers, please visit www.omm.com.

SOURCE O’Melveny

Related Links

https://www.omm.com/

