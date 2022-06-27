BRADLEY WELCOMES PARTNER JOHN A. BONNET III TO DALLAS OFFICE

DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce the addition of John A. Bonnet III as a partner in the Dallas office. Mr. Bonnet joins the firm as a member of Bradley's Corporate & Securities Practice Group.

"John is well-regarded for his skill and the level of service he provides to his clients, focusing on collaboration and strategy to come up with effective legal solutions," said Bradley Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "We are pleased to welcome John to the firm as we continue to deepen the capabilities that we are able to offer out of the Dallas office."

Mr. Bonnet is a transactional lawyer with extensive experience in M&A transactions, debt and equity financings, investment funds, general business transactions, contracts, corporate governance, and other business law matters. Mr. Bonnet regularly represents a diverse range of clients, including buyers, sellers, investment fund sponsors, investors, boards of directors and management, borrowers, lenders, and startups. He is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and earned his B.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin. Mr. Bonnet is a member of the State Bar of Texas and of the Dallas Bar Association.

With the addition of Mr. Bonnet, Bradley's Dallas office has more than tripled in size over the last three years, growing into a full-service office with particular strength in its litigation, finance, corporate, government enforcement, fintech and emerging business practice areas. The firm now has more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston and has more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, which is part of Bradley's strategic plan to prioritize high-quality, high-value legal services for its clients in Texas and beyond.

