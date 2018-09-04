Bradley Zimmerman To Donate Proceeds From Marriage Proposal Song To 9/11 Charities

The World Trade Center and Windows on the World had such a personal and meaningful impact on Mr. Zimmerman that he wanted to do something to acknowledge their significance, and to offer hope for the future. "Windows on the World and the World Trade Center were the place where my life started," says Mr. Zimmerman. "My wife, Melissa, and my daughter, Jillian, have brought such meaning and purpose to me, and they have inspired me to share a vision of hope with others. 'Fallin' for You' is an immensely joyful song about love and the future. We hope that this donation helps 9/11 charities offer assistance to families of First Responders and injured service members. So, please listen to and purchase the song, and be part of our journey to a better future." #FallinForYou.

"Fallin' For You" will be heard in 50,000 retail stores throughout the United States, beginning on October 1, 2018. Well-known stores such as Best Buy, Wal-Mart, McDonalds, Sprint, Verizon, and many others will play this beautiful song of love, hope and optimism.

About Bradley Zimmerman: Bradley Zimmerman is a native New Yorker, who along with the rest of the country, had his heart broken and was devastated when the World Trade Center was destroyed. Not just a structure, the World Trade Center represented the place where he proposed to and became engaged to his wife, and where his family began. The Zimmermans hope that all families who were touched by the events of 9/11 will eventually find peace and healing in the many joys that life can bring.

