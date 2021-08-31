Brad's Deals Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

Founded in 2001 by CEO Brad Wilson, the company has been motivated by the promise of putting consumers first, always and living five other core values: embrace diversity, challenge the ordinary, keep it real, love what you do, and be exceptional together. Real deal experts have powered Brad's Deals' mission from the start and the commitment to providing a human touch to find the best price continues to this day. Through the company's market-differentiating service offering, consumers have saved precious time and money, totaling more than $200 million annually.

Thank you to our partners and the millions of consumers who depend on Brad's Deals as the safest place to shop on Earth.

Additionally, Brad's Deals focuses on the distinctive needs of each retailer using its marketplace to reliably drive brand awareness of their products and services to millions of new consumers. As the only seller-agnostic merchandising and marketing platform, the company's relationships are built with the utmost level of integrity and transparency, which reciprocally grows success for consumers and retailers alike, a service only found at Brad's Deals.

Said Wilson, "No one could have predicted the dramatic rise of ecommerce since 2001. It has been quite a journey for our marketplace to take as a business, alongside our valued merchant partners and consumer base. We've sustained Brad's Deals through difficult market conditions, numerous technological influences and now an unprecedented global pandemic. Thanks to our leadership team and awesome employees, we've been able to continue to grow and thrive. I'm proud of our collective accomplishments and no one is more excited than me to see what lies ahead."

Looking ahead, Brad's Deals is focused on leveraging innovation to increase the scale of deal and service offerings made available to consumers, and support monetization and revenue generation in a highly competitive marketplace. The company also remains committed to corporate social responsibility efforts, including: the continued facilitation of an inclusive and welcoming culture as driven by Brad's Mosaic, an employee-led team formed in 2020 dedicated to improving diversity, equity and inclusion across the business; and achieving carbon neutral certification that reinforces Brad's Deals' dedication to a more eco-friendly world and commitment to reduce its ecological footprint through the support of reforestation programs.

Added Amy Bourne, President and COO for Brad's Deals, "We are very excited to mark the 20th anniversary of Brad's Deals. This has given us an opportunity to celebrate the progress our team has made to create a safe and trusted marketplace consumers can visit for the most dependable online shopping experience. Our core values remain a top priority, and I believe because of that our company remains viable and sustainable, and continues to grow. We want to say a big thank you to the hundreds of strategic partners we have had the past 20 years, but especially to the millions of consumers who continue to depend on Brad's Deals as the safest place to shop on Earth."

Since 2001, Brad's Deals has put consumers first, always. Powered by real experts, the marketplace shares honest advice with consumers on their favorite brands and services. No need to comparison shop, because every deal is researched for quality and the best price, always giving consumers peace of mind. It's an easy, trusted online shopping experience with a human touch only found at Brad's Deals...the safest place to shop on Earth. For more information, visit: www.bradsdeals.com.

