Brad's Deals Survey Shows Nearly 45% of Polled Parents Remain Uncertain About Back-to-School Plans

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brad's Deals , a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts revealed key findings from their new consumer study that looked at current back-to-school shopping behaviors and expectations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the parents polled about the back-to-school situation their family finds themselves in due to the pandemic: 44.7% remain uncertain about whether their children will be educated in-person, virtually or via a hybrid of former options in the fall, and 55.7% find it more important to save money this academic year than the previous year.

"Families across the U.S. are still awaiting the excruciating decision by education officials on whether or not they will be sending their children back to school," said Amy Bourne, President and Chief Operating Officer of Brad's Deals. "Parents are trying to prepare, but simply won't know which supplies their children need until these decisions are made. Brad's Deals is here to assist parents by providing a wide range of product deals that will help them shop smarter and save money, no matter what learning situation they find their family in."

Other insights from those polled included:

66.3% expect to spend up to $300 on school supplies and uniforms.

expect to spend up to on school supplies and uniforms. 64.8% plan to shop e-commerce stores and deal websites rather than in store.

plan to shop e-commerce stores and deal websites rather than in store. 81.3% are shopping for supplies before school starts.

are shopping for supplies before school starts. 79.1% cite free shipping offers are of more importance than in 2019-2020.

cite free shipping offers are of more importance than in 2019-2020. 73.6% opt for laptops to assist with virtual school needs over tablets, desktops.

With help from the survey findings, Brad's Deals is currently featuring a large variety of discounts in its annual 'Smart Savings for School' shopping guide on brands such as Apple, Nike, Under Armour, JanSport and Crayola, and across multiple product categories including apparel, electronics, dorm decor and supplies. All prices are subject to change, available for a limited time, and while supplies last.

About the Survey

The nationwide survey, conducted by Brad's Deals in July 2020, consisted of an online survey of 450 families. The margin of error was +/- 5.0 percent.

About Brad's Deals

Brad's Deals is a team of real people committed to saving shoppers time and money by connecting them with validated online deals and discounts. Since 2001 the company's mission has been to create the consumer advantage and provide users with an honest and transparent shopping experience, helping them to make the best choices. This commitment to value has saved consumers more than $200 million annually. Learn more at bradsdeals.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Molly LeCronier

[email protected]

917-282-4613

SOURCE Brad's Deals

Related Links

www.bradsdeals.com

