Brady Meltzer joins fast-growing Montana startup, Submittable, as Vice President of Sales

MISSOULA, Mont., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Submittable, a SaaS company based in Montana, is thrilled to announce that Brady Meltzer, an avid rock climber and amateur DJ, has joined the company as their first Vice President of Sales. Before Submittable, Brady held similar positions at Oracle, TEXbase, Genesys Cloud, and RightNow Technologies.

Brady cut his teeth in Enterprise sales at Montana's original tech success story, RightNow Technologies. He and his peers at that company paved the way for the technology boom that is presently happening in the state. At Submittable, Brady will be responsible for continuing the exponential growth the company has experienced since its humble beginning in 2010. He brings a rigor and experience to the company's young but exceptionally talented team.

Regarding the move, Brady says, "I'm thrilled to be joining a company with a cutting edge culture that is building something meaningful in this special place we call home (Montana). I'm also grateful for the opportunity to work with such a diverse and amazing group of individuals."

Brady joins a team that doubled last year, as Submittable is becoming one of the largest employers in the university town of Missoula, MT.

Submittable CEO Michael FitzGerald says, "Keeping star-talent like Brady in Montana is particularly gratifying as we march toward our goal of 500 local employees earning three times the median wage. We feel extremely fortunate to have such singular and spectacular people join us in this mission."

Brady is a native of Missoula, Montana. He holds a BA from the University of Montana and a MA from Gonzaga University, both in Communications. He presently lives with his wife and two children in Bozeman, the second-best city in all of Montana.

About Submittable:

Founded in 2010 in Missoula, MT, Submittable is the leading Submission Management Platform with over 3 million users and 10,000 clients using the platform to accept and review content, applications, and entries. The company is backed by local angel funds but also YCombinator, True Ventures, and Next Frontier Capital.

SOURCE Submittable

CONTACT: Jolene Brink, Marketing & PR Manager, jolene@submittable.com

Related Links

http://www.submittable.com

