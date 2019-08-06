Brady Risk Management partners with Liberty Mutual Insurance

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brady Risk Management (BRM) is pleased to announce its partnership with Liberty Mutual Insurance, the third largest property and casualty insurance carrier in the United States. With their combined, award-winning services and expertise, BRM and Liberty Mutual have created one of the most comprehensive Restaurant Workers' Compensation programs in the U.S. market. This new Workers' Compensation program is designed to address and mitigate the inherent workers' compensation exposures presented in the day-to-day operations of most all restaurant and hospitality businesses. This unique offering will allow restaurant and hospitality groups to control insurance costs with a similar focus given to food and labor costs.

About Brady Risk Management

Brady Risk Management is a New York-based, Financial Risk Management and Insurance Firm that specializes in the Restaurant and Hospitality industry. The firm has received national awards and recognition for their work in Workers' Compensation for Municipalities and Construction, and other risk adverse industries.. BRM was established in 1995 by Sean Brady Sr., who brought his years of experience in the Capital Markets and Reinsurance with Merrill Lynch and Prudential Capital to the insurance industry. Today, Brady Risk Management is recognized as an innovator and thought leader within the national restaurant and hospitalities industries. The firm applies advanced systems, technology, and accountability that significantly reduce risk and increase earnings for its clients. In the past twelve months, BRM has over $7MM in closed claims and reserve reduction for its clients.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance is a global leader in Workers' Compensation. Established in 1912, Liberty Mutual is known for its resources and expertise in assisting injured employees with responsive claims services with consistently superior outcomes and by providing quality, affordable treatment from a network of local, medical providers. The firm's professional managers and sophisticated modeling techniques resolve claims quickly and effectively.

SOURCE Brady Risk Management