Braeden William Lichti: Trends in the Aesthetic BioTech Market

What I Wish I Knew a Year Ago About the Aesthetic Market and Where I'm Investing Now

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1978, scientists isolated human insulin produced by genetically modified E. coli, marking the first biopharmaceutical derived from recombinant DNA technology. This radically new methodology for isolating enzymes and active ingredients shook biotechnology to the core, triggering a tsunami of discoveries. Since then, more than 250 therapeutic proteins and monoclonal antibodies have stolen the stage as standard of care.



In the last several years, this momentum carried over to cosmetics, as biotechnology and aesthetic medicines joined forces to isolate anti-aging skin products such as hyaluronic acid, kojic acid, and resveratrol, to name a few. But what new developments stand on the horizon? And to which direction should investors hone their gaze? Two emerging therapies, stem cell exosomes and gene therapy, scintillate brightly on the financial horizon as golden investment opportunities.



The global biotech aesthetic market size valued at USD 63.5 billion in 2021, with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected to increase by 9.6% from 2022 to 2023, according to the aesthetic medicine market size report. Social distancing, sudden cuts in consumers' income levels, and temporary closures of beauty centers balanced the inevitable bottleneck in manufacturing and supply chains. The pandemic, however, saw the workforce shift to remote Zoom calls, forcing many to pay close attention to facial appearance. The market consequently saw a spike in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, with this segment dominating the market in 2021 with shares over 50%. The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size was valued at USD 52 billion last year with a CAGR of 12.4%.



Currently, 45 market competitors compose the exosome industry, with 19 of them being established companies that have recently joined the race to develop aging-defying exosome technology. Some of these companies include: Galderma S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Allergen, El. En. SpA, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Lumenis, Solta Medical, Syneron Candela, and Merz Pharma.



Up and coming regenerative biotech company Elevai shows award winning promise with stem cell exosome topical applications as the next generation of targeted anti-aging skin care. Elevai recently won the LaunchPad SBDC People's Choice Award at the 2022 Octane Aesthetics Tech Summit ("ATS") held in Newport Beach, California, for their proprietary stem cell exosome technology and products. The Elevai platform technology illuminates potential applications in regenerative medicine and in office medical skincare treatments.



Another company worth mentioning includes Jeune, a gene-based aesthetic subsidiary of Krystal biotech, that is currently operating the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of an injectable gene therapy to stimulate production of collagen type III and reduce wrinkles. The injections were well tolerated and biopsies at the injection sites showed new collagen generation, an excellent first step to directly address biological changes in the skin associated with intrinsic and extrinsic aging.



Stem cell exosomes and gene therapy technologies will no doubt become the in office standard of care for regenerative and anti-aging technology, stealing the stage much in the same way that insulin radically changed diabetic care.



