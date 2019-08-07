Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBD) and Encourages Abiomed Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBD) securities between January 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 7, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 1, 2019, Abiomed announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2019. Among other results, Abiomed announced its third consecutive quarter of slowing revenue growth, and the Company's full-year guidance expectations fell roughly $22 million short of market expectations. On this news, Abiomed's stock price fell $73.69 per share, or 26.45%, to close at $204.87 per share on August 1, 2019.

The complaint, filed on August 6, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Abiomed's revenue growth was in decline; (ii) the Company did not have a sufficient plan in place to stem its declining revenue growth; (iii) the Company was unlikely to restore its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters; (iv) consequently, Abiomed was reasonably likely to revise its full-year 2020 guidance in a way that would fall short of the Company's prior projections and market expectations; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

