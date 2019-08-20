Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Valaris Plc (NYSE: VAL) and Encourages Valaris Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased Valaris Plc (NYSE: VAL) securities between April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 21, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On July 31, 2019, Valaris issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2019 financial results—its first earnings report post-merger reflecting the results of the combined company—which missed market expectations (the "2Q 2019 Press Release"). Upon issuance of the 2Q 2019 Press Release, Seeking Alpha published an article on August 2, 2019, entitled "Valaris PLC - Off To A Bad Start" (the "Seeking Alpha Article"), noting that Valaris's results "shock[ed] investors with massive cash usage [and] . . . surprisingly weak outlook for the ultra-deepwater segment with further dayrate recovery likely delayed until at least the second half of next year." The Seeking Alpha Article further criticized the company's free cash flow for the quarter, which was "negative by a whopping $375 million causing the company's remaining pro forma cash balance adjusted for roughly $741 million in payments related to the recent debt tender offer to decline to just $353 million."

On this news, Valaris's stock price fell $3.25 per share, or approximately 39%, to close at $5.02 per share on August 2, 2019.

The complaint, filed on August 20, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's second quarter 2019 results; (iii) the merger leading to Valaris's establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (iv) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

