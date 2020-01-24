Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it Is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Neon Therapeutics, Central Federal Bancshares, Franklin Financial Network, and Changyou.com Limited on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN), Central Federal Bancshares, Inc. (Other OTC: CFDB), Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB), and Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN)

Buyer: BioNTech SE

On January 16, 2020 Neon Therapeutics announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by BioNTech in a deal worth approximately $67 million. Per the merger agreement Neon Therapeutics stockholders will receive 0.063 shares of BioNTech common stock for each share of Neon Therapeutics common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in second quarter of-2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Neon Therapeutics' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Neon Therapeutics stockholders.

To learn more about the Neon Therapeutics investigation go to: https://bespc.com/ntgn/.

Central Federal Bancshares, Inc. (Other OTC: CFDB)

Buyer: Southern Missouri Bancorp

On January 17, 2020 Central Federal Bancshares announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp in a deal worth approximately $24 million. Per the merger agreement Central Federal Bancshares stockholders will receive $15.90 in cash for each share of Central Federal Bancshares common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Central Federal Bancshares' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Central Federal Bancshares stockholders.

To learn more about the Central Federal Bancshares investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cfdb/.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB)

Buyer: FB Financial Corporation

On January 22, 2020 Franklin announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with FB Financial. Per the merger agreement Franklin stockholders will receive 0.9650 shares of FB Financial and $2 in cash for each share of Franklin common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Franklin's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Franklin stockholders.

To learn more about the Franklin investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fsb/.

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU)

Buyer: Sohu.com Limited

On January 24, 2020 Changyou announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Sohu. Per the merger agreement Changyou stockholders will receive $5.40 in cash for each share of Changyou common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Changyou's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Changyou stockholders.

To learn more about the Changyou investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cyou/.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Related Links

bespc.com

