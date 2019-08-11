Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Capital One (NYSE: COF) on behalf of Capital One investors. Our investigation concerns whether Capital One has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2019, Capital One admitted that it suffered a massive data breach exposing the personal data of more than 100 million customers and card applicants. The hacker who accessed the information posted it to a publicly available GitHub account, further exposing sensitive details about Capital One customers and applicants to access by anyone on the Internet. On this news, shares of Capital One fell almost 6% on July 30, to close at $91.21.

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

