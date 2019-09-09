Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) on Behalf of DXC Technology Stockholders and Encourages DXC Technology Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) on behalf of DXC Technology stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DXC Technology has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2019, DXC Technology announced, among other things, dramatically reduced full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

On this news, DXC Technology share price fell $15.74, or over 30%, to close at $35.91 per share on August 9, 2019.

