Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SAExploration Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against SAExploration (NASDAQ: SAEX) on behalf of SAExploration investors. Our investigation concerns whether SAExploration has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 15, 2019, SAExploration revealed that certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016 were under investigation by the SEC. The company stated that they would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015 through 2018 and delay filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company's Chief Executive Officer was placed on administrative leave, and its Chief Financial Officer was terminated from his position.

On this news, SAExploration's share price fell over 33% on August 16, 2019, closing at $2.22. per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired SAExploration shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into SAExploration please go to https://bespc.com/SAEX . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Related Links

bespc.com

