Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Slack Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) on behalf of Slack stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Slack has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or about June 20, 2019, Slack sold 118.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $38.50 a share raising $ 4,559,541,140 in new capital. However, since the IPO, Slack stock has plunged, on September 4, 2019, in aftermarket trading; the stock was trading at $26.10.

On September 4, 2019, Slack reported second-quarter fiscal 2019 results and issued guidance for the third- quarter. Slack's guidance calls for a loss greater than analysts had expected.

