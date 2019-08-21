Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Tandy Leather Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ: TLF) on behalf of Tandy Leather investors. Our investigation concerns whether Tandy Leather has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 13, 2019, Tandy Leather Factory revealed that it would file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019 late, citing an Audit Committee investigation related to "certain aspects of the company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the company's business and operations."

On this news, the company's share price fell $0.95 per share, over 17%, to close at $4.50 on August 16, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tandy Leather shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Tandy Leather please go to https://bespc.com/TLF . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Related Links

bespc.com

