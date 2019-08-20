Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) on Behalf of Bancorp of New Jersey Shareholders and Encourages Bancorp of New Jersey Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSE: BKJ) on behalf of Bancorp of New Jersey shareholders concerning the proposed merger with ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 16, 2019 and valued at $113 million, Bancorp of New Jersey shareholders will have the choice to receive either $16.25 in cash, 0.78 shares of ConnectOne common stock, or a combination of cash and stock subject to customary pro-ration procedures for each share of Bancorp of New Jersey common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Bancorp of New Jersey and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Bancorp of New Jersey shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

