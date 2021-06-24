Bragg Introduces Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement and Appointment of Scientific Advisory Board

For over 100 years, Bragg has led the natural food space with their famous Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) and mission to deliver a daily dose of wellness. With over 82% of their customer base purchasing products for health-related reasons, consumers turned to Bragg more than ever throughout the past year as they sought wellness wisdom throughout the global pandemic. In doing so, Bragg saw over +30 % increase in their Apple Cider Vinegar category sales over the course of 2021, and is thrilled to offer a new way to reap the powerful benefits of ACV through their new supplement.

Bragg's new supplement takes their century-long commitment one step further, with the first supplement in the U.S. that provides the scientifically proven dosage of 750 milligrams (mgs) of acetic acid -- the equivalent to 1 tablespoon of liquid ACV -- to deliver upon all the benefits that ACV has to offer. Benefits from the consumption of 750 mg. of acetic acid, or three Bragg ACV capsules, include helping control appetite and managing weight gain, and helping maintain healthy blood glucose and cholesterol levels. In addition, Vitamin D and Zinc support immunity. Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar supplements are available for purchase at Bragg.com and retail at $19.99.

"Launching a supplement was a natural step for us towards our mission to help individuals live their healthiest lives." says Linda Boardman, Bragg's CEO. "Apple cider vinegar has been used for centuries because of its proven health benefits, but consumers will only gain the full range of those health benefits with the right dose of acetic acid. With so much confusion in the ACV supplement space, compounded by the fact that manufacturers don't list acetic acid content on their labels, we've made it our mission to ensure that consumers obtain a truly efficacious dose of 750 milligrams of acetic acid per serving, all in a convenient format that fits seamlessly into one's daily routine."

To coincide with this category introduction, Bragg has appointed a Scientific Advisory Board including Dr. Blumberg, PhD, Dr. Edwin McDonald, MD, and McKel Kooienga, RD, all of whom are experts in the field of micronutrients and their impact on overall health and wellness. Bragg will partner with these authorities to help educate consumers on the science behind the many benefits of apple cider vinegar.

"It was of the utmost importance that our expansion into supplements was rooted in science," says Boardman. "With the appointment of Doctor Blumberg, Doctor McDonald and McKel Kooienga, we will hold ourselves to the highest of standards of medical and nutritional science, upholding the trust Bragg has built over with our consumers for more than a century."

About Bragg

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer, Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, and more. Bragg is available at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, as well as amazon and bragg.com for purchase. For more information, please visit bragg.com .

