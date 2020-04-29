Braid Health Appoints Rajni Natesan, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer

"Dr. Natesan brings to Braid Health a dynamic combination of medical imaging expertise and solid business leadership experience," said Kevin Quennesson, CEO and co-founder of Braid Health. "Based on her professional track record, academic research and financial acumen, she will play a key role in accelerating our ability to bring to market solutions that improve access to medical expertise for patients around the world."

Dr. Natesan has deep expertise in clinical, strategy and finance functions. As a board-certified radiologist, she was Assistant Professor of Diagnostic Radiology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she drove the center's community expansion and partnership. Prior to joining Braid Health, Dr. Natesan was Co-President and Chief Medical Officer at QT Ultrasound, where she spearheaded new FDA clearances including FDA 510(k) awards and an FDA Breakthrough Device designation, led domestic and international rounds of financing, and created and executed the strategy to bring the product to market. Dr. Natesan previously led M&A in the medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries as an investment banker at Lehman Brothers. She is the recipient of a prestigious RSNA/Carestream Research Scholar grant, with research focused on AI/machine learning, compliance/outcomes, and imaging economics.

"I see Braid Health as the clearest path forward to driving transformational change in how providers serve patients," said Dr. Natesan. "By combining cutting-edge AI with a completely reimagined medical imaging platform, Braid Health eliminates all the hurdles providers have in collaborating effectively with one another and communicating clearly with patients, while simultaneously increasing speed and accuracy of results. The Braid Health platform democratizes radiology by enabling medical imaging experts from around the world to collaborate and provide world-class care to any patient anywhere."

About Braid Health

Braid Health is a digital health innovation company focused on the development and delivery of an AI powered diagnostic collaboration platform for radiology and the healthcare industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the company was founded in 2018 by Kevin Quennesson and Alessandro Sabatelli, developers behind the Apple Watch, iPhone and Siri. The company is backed by Lux Capital and other prominent investors including former Twitter CEO and COO Dick Costolo and Adam Bain. To learn more, visit braid.health.

