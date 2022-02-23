Brain Health Supplements Market Size to Grow by USD 1.76 bn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brain health supplements market is expected to grow by USD 1.76 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Brain Health Supplements Market 2021-2025: Scope

The brain health supplements market report covers the following areas:

Brain Health Supplements Market 2021-2025: Drivers and Challenges

The growing urban population is one of the key factors driving the global brain health supplements market growth. According to the data stated by the World Bank Group, 56% of the overall population in the world lived in urban settlements in 2019. However, the incidence of dementia and chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's is also increasing. Moreover, the affordability of brain health supplements has increased in developing countries. High disposable incomes in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are expected to drive market growth further. In addition, the easy availability of products through strong distribution channels will further support the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The low penetration in developing and under-developed countries is one of the key challenges to the global brain health supplements market growth. Moreover, these products are not considered a necessity. Product visibility and availability are also low in such countries, which can be attributed to the poor distribution channel and low Internet penetration.

Brain Health Supplements Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into retail and online. The retail segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the number of retail outlets in developing and emerging countries such as China and India. The demand for products such as brain health supplements is high in these countries, owing to a growing aging population.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Brain Health Supplements Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the brain health supplements market, including Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Koninklijke DSM NV among others.

Brain Health Supplements Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist brain health supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the brain health supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the brain health supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of brain health supplements market vendors

Brain Health Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkopharma Laboratories, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Koninklijke DSM NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for pharmaceuticals

*2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

*2.2.2 Integration and product development

*2.2.3 Manufacturing

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support services

*2.2.7 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 05: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

*Retail

*Online

*Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

*Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel

**5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 17: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 18: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

*Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.7 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Growing urban population

*Exhibit 35: Urban population (% of the population), 2019

*8.1.2 Increase in sales outlets

*8.1.3 Increase in older adult population

*Exhibit 36: Older population aged 65 years and above (% of the total population), 2019

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Low penetration in developing regions

*8.2.2 Stringent government regulations

*8.2.3 Ignorance about health benefits of brain health supplements

*Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Growing demand in online retail

*8.3.2 Increasing awareness through social media marketing

*8.3.3 Monetary growth among consumers

***9. Vendor Landscape

**10.1 Competitive scenario

**10.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 38: Vendor Landscape

**10.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

**10.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 40: Industry risks

***11. Vendor Analysis

**11.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Abbott Laboratories

*Exhibit 43: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

*Exhibit 44: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

*Exhibit 45: Abbott Laboratories - Key news

*Exhibit 46: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

*Exhibit 47: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

**10.4 Amway Corp.

*Exhibit 48: Amway Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 49: Amway Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 50: Amway Corp. – Key news

*Exhibit 51: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

**10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

*Exhibit 52: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 54: Archer Daniels Midland Co. – Key news

*Exhibit 55: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 56: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

**10.6 Arkopharma Laboratories

*Exhibit 57: Arkopharma Laboratories - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Arkopharma Laboratories - Product and service

*Exhibit 59: Arkopharma Laboratories - Key offerings

**10.7 BASF SE

*Exhibit 60: BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 62: BASF SE – Key news

*Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Segment focus

**10.8 Bayer AG

*Exhibit 65: Bayer AG - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Bayer AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: Bayer AG – Key news

*Exhibit 68: Bayer AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 69: Bayer AG - Segment focus

**10.9 Glanbia Plc

*Exhibit 70: Glanbia Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Glanbia Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 73: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus

**10.10 GNC Holdings Inc.

*Exhibit 74: GNC Holdings Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 75: GNC Holdings Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 76: GNC Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 77: GNC Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

**10.11 Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

*Exhibit 78: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 79: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 80: Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

**10.12 Koninklijke DSM NV

*Exhibit 81: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview

*Exhibit 82: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments

*Exhibit 83: Koninklijke DSM NV – Key news

*Exhibit 84: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings

***12. Appendix

**12.1 Scope of the report

*12.1.1 Market definition

*12.1.2 Objectives

*12.1.3 Notes and caveats

**12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

**12.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 88: Information sources

**12.4 List of abbreviations

