DUBLIN, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2022, Type, Drugs, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global brain tumor drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the brain tumor drugs market are Pfizer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca, Carestream Health, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Medical Corporation and GE Healthcare.



The global brain tumor drugs market is expected to grow from $3.17 billion in 2021 to $3.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%.



The brain tumor drugs market consists of sales of drugs which are used to cure a mass growth of abnormal cells in the human brain. These drugs are either used alone or in combinations, depending on the type, size and locations of the tumor.



The main types of drugs in brain tumor drugs are temozolomide, carmustine, cisplatin, bevacizumab, geftinib and erlotinib. Temozolomide is a drug that is intended to treat some types of brain cancer (e.g., glioblastoma multiforme, anaplastic astrocytoma) in individuals who have had tumours return or who have recently been diagnosed with tumours. It's one of a class of drugs called as antineoplastics (cancer medicines). The different types include medulloblastoma, astrocytoma, oligodendroglioma, primitive neuroectodermal (PNET), others (glioma, acoustic neuroma, meningioma) and is used in various sectors such as hospital pharmacies, clinics and others.



North America is the largest region in the brain tumor drugs market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major driving factor responsible for the growth of Brain Tumor market is the increasing prevalence of Neurological Disorders, worldwide. Neurological Disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders, due to longer life expectancy, increasing exposure to infections and sedentary lifestyle. For example, as per the National Brain Tumor Society, around 700,000 people in the United States around 700,00 people are having primary brain tumor in 2019 and around 86,000more will be diagnosed. The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders including brain tumor, is leading to a rise in the demand for the drugs used in their treatment.



Increasing use of targeted therapies is acting as a restraint on the Brain Tumor drugs market. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances which block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of targeted cancer therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. For example, Everolimus is a targeted therapy that specially blocks the cancer cells from growing and spreading. Similarly, Bevacizumab prevents regeneration of cancer cells unlike chemical drugs which cannot prevent regeneration. This rising popularity of targeted therapies is expected to affect the sales of conventional chemical Brain Tumor drugs, thus restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Companies in the brain tumor market are focusing on the use of nanotechnology for treatment. The nanoparticles are being used to carry drugs in combination, directly to the cancer cells or into the tumor. This technology has also led to a reduction in dosage of the drugs, improved shelf life and reduce toxicity. A few nanodrugs are proving to be useful in overcoming the blood-brain barrier, which was a significant challenge in the treatment of Brain tumors.



The Brain Tumor market is governed by regulatory authorities such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The regulatory body requires the companies in the industry to adhere to same rules for conducting clinical trials, consistently throughout the region. These rules are relating to transparency of information and maintaining safety standards while conducting clinical trials of newly discovered drugs and therapies throughout the EU. The regulation also encourages cross-border cooperation for making the scope of these clinical tests wider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Brain Tumor Drugs



5. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Medulloblastoma

Astrocytoma

Oligodendroglioma

Primitive Neuroectodermal (PNET)

Others (Glioma, Acoustic Neuroma, Meningioma)

6.2. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drugs, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Temozolomide

Carmustine

Cisplatin

Bevacizumab

Geftinib

Erlotinib

6.3. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Others

7. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77egu5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets