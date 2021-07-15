Brain Tumor Virtual InfoCon

WHERE: ZOOM Webinar: BTFinfocon.org

WHAT: Brain Tumor InfoCon features six inspirational and information-packed Virtual Sessions, followed by the opportunity for patients and families to speak directly with prominent neurosurgeons, neuro-oncologists, neuro-radiologists as well as neuropsychologists and other experts in the field.

Separate sessions will focus on adult, pediatric and young adult patients, as well as caregivers.

Keynote speakers include: Dr. Henry Brem of Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Manmeet Singh Ahluwalia of Miami Cancer Institute, Dr. James Rutka of University of Toronto, Dr. Stephanie Perkins of Washington University School of Medicine, Dr. Babacar Cisse and Dr. Philip Stieg of Weill Cornell Medicine. Please see attached flyer for complete listing of featured presenters.

Brain Tumor InfoCon is a project of the Brain Tumor Foundation, one of America's pre-eminent organizations focused on early detection, the creative use of software applications and support for brain tumor patients and their families.

Through the use of the most up-to-date technologies, these virtual sessions provide patients and their families with the opportunity to interact with experts in the field and learn about the newest treatments and medications in our continuing battle against brain tumors. Families are comforted and enriched by the chance to hear from and speak to medical and scientific professionals and to learn how best to care for their loved ones.

The disease is harsh and BTF knows how meaningful it is to share information and comfort.

For more information and to register visit: www.btfinfocon.org

Or call: 212-265-2401

