BrainCo and Beijing Anding Hospital Launch BCI-based Depression Screening Studies

Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects an array of medical and non-medical outcomes for individuals. Globally, it is estimated that 5% of adults suffer from depression. In China, about 95 million people suffer from depression, which makes up 6.9% of the population. Earlier this month, the Chinese Ministry of Education officially added depression screening into students' annual health examination and expressed a clear intent to improve early detection and early intervention.

Beijing Anding Hospital of Capital Medical University is one of the most renowned psychiatric hospitals in China. Beijing Anding Hospital receives 740,000 visits per year, and in 2006, it became a specialist training base for psychiatric residents.