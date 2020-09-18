BrainCo STEM Kit set to Enter Australian Schools

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AVR Lab, a leading supplier of Augmented and Virtual Reality technology and services announces their partnership with BrainCo, bringing a new STEM entrant to the Australian and New Zealand school system.

As part of our Emerging Technology services, The AVR Lab has become a local distributor for BrainCo an American business at the forefront of STEM research. The BrainCo STEM Kit for schools is based on BrainCo's Dexus prosthetic hand that won Time Magazine's Top 100 Inventions of the Year in 2019.

By adding a more human element and by having a bio-medical and life science connections compared to its competitors, the BrainCo STEM Kit hopes to have broader appeal and to augment a schools existing STEM curriculum.

"We want to find more solutions for real world problems and solve critical life issues," says Joshua Varela, Associate Director of Strategic Partnerships at BrainCo.

"While I was initially interested in BrainCo for its brainwave feedback technology and the wearable EEG technology used in FocusCalm, we really see the relevance of the BrainCo STEM Kit for Australian Schools," says Danny Gambaro, Director of The AVR Lab. "As a father myself, I can see how the BrainCo STEM Kit can improve critical-thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills."

The AVR Lab was founded in April 2020 as a subsidiary of Accuteque Global Pty Ltd, a Management Consulting firm, founded by Caroline Patton in 2002, which has been providing services to the Australian and New Zealand markets for over 18 years. Until recently Accuteque has been delivering Augmented and Virtual Reality (AVR) services as one of the broad range of services we offer.

In April 2020, a decision was made to establish The AVR Lab as a separate business, focused on bringing the best AVR and emerging technology and solutions to the Australian and New Zealand market. The AVR Lab is a start-up within the existing business structure and currently service clients across Australia. For more information about The AVR Lab, and the BrainCo STEM Kit, visit our website .

Founded in 2015 and incubated in the Harvard Innovation Lab, BrainCo leverages its R&D expertise in artificial intelligence to develop cognitive training technology and brain-based applications in the education, fitness and wellness spaces. For more information about BrainCo visit www.brainco.tech

