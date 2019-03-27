Brainiac™ Kids Partners with Good Eggs to Bring Brain Food for Kids To Families throughout the Bay Area

On average, American kids are only getting twenty percent of the recommended amount of omega-3 DHA/EPA and about two-thirds of their daily adequate intake of the essential nutrient choline, according to the USDA NHANES Survey, "What We Eat in America".* Brainiac™ Kids yogurts were created to address this critical nutrient gap in kids' diets and help every child get the brain nutrients they need to reach their full potential. One 4oz. serving of Brainiac ™ Kids yogurt provides as much omega-3 DHA as one kid's portion of salmon, plus as much omega-3 ALA as 1 cup of Brussels sprouts, and as much choline as 2 cups of broccoli.

"As a San Francisco-based company, we're thrilled to launch in the Bay Area with Good Eggs," said Jonathan Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Ingenuity™ Brands. "Good Eggs' commitment to providing simple, delicious and convenient foods to families aligns with our mission and commitment to making good, wholesome and nutrient-rich foods for all kids to enable them to be their best selves."

Brainiac™ Kids yogurts also have forty percent less sugar and fifty percent more protein than the leading kids' yogurt. The addition of Brainiac™ Kids to Good Eggs' offerings aligns with the online grocery delivery service's focus on sourcing the best products from producers they know and trust.

"We believe in the positive impact of good food on our families, our community, and our environment while offering what families want and need – right to their door," said Bentley Hall, CEO of Good Eggs. "Our customers are always looking for convenient and nutritious products for their kids, so we're excited to welcome Brainiac™ Kids yogurts to the marketplace."

Brainiac™ Kids supports brain development while also providing simply better nutrition. Omega-3 DHA is an essential building block of brain cells and choline is an essential nutrient that connects and enhances our brain's information "superhighways." There is a growing body of research that supports their essential role in brain development throughout childhood and adolescence as the brain continues to grow and develop memory, emotions, and higher cognitive functions.

Brainiac™ Kids yogurts come in 4oz. cups, 2oz. tubes, 4oz. and 7oz. drinks, and are available in four kid-approved flavors, including Strawberry Banana, Strawberry, Mixed Berry and Cherry Vanilla. Brainiac™ Kids has an SRP of $4.99 for a pack of eight 2oz. tubes, four 4oz. cups and four 4oz. drinks and an SRP of $1.79 for a single 7oz. drink. To learn more about Brainiac™ Kids, visit www.brainiackids.com and follow us on Instagram @BrainiacKids and Facebook @BrainiacKidsFoods.



About Brainiac™ Kids

Brainiac™ Kids is the first kids' food brand specifically targeted to support brain development. Its first line of products are children's yogurts developed specifically to support brain development, while also having lower sugar and higher protein than leading brands. Each Brainiac™ Kids Whole Milk Yogurt contains the BrainPack™, a one-of-a-kind blend of the omega-3s DHA and ALA, as well as choline, all of which feed kids' brains and help set the foundation for lifelong brain health. Brainiac™ Kids yogurts were created to address a critical nutrient gap in kids' diets and help every child get the brain nutrients they need to reach their full potential.

Brainiac™ Kids strives to make delicious, healthy products that are accessible to all; sources ingredients that are sustainably produced, minimally processed, and nutritionally sound; and uses packaging that keeps products fresh and safe and has the lightest environmental footprint possible.

About Ingenuity™ Brands

Ingenuity™ Brands, the first company dedicated to food-based brain nutrition, is driving innovation in the food industry, with real and delicious products to support brain development, performance and health.

About Good Eggs

Good Eggs is an online grocery delivery service that's pioneering a new way for people to feed their families, without settling. The Bay Area-based company is the only service to deliver absurdly fresh local produce, meal kits, grocery staples, and wine, beer, and spirits — all at affordable prices. They offer same-day delivery throughout SF, East Bay, Marin, the South Bay and the Peninsula. As the company has grown, they remain steadfast in their mission. The majority of Good Eggs' assortment is local, and every item carried must meet a strict list of sourcing standards. In addition to good food, the company provides good jobs. Every operations team member receives benefits, carries equity, and is paid 20 to 50% above industry average—a living wage.

Good Eggs is privately owned. Investors include Benchmark, Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, S2G Ventures and others. The company was awarded Best Grocery Delivery by San Francisco Magazine in 2017 and Best Grocery Delivery Service by SF Weekly in 2018. For more information about Good Eggs visit https://about.goodeggs.com

* World Health Organization and U.S. National Academy of Medicine Average Adequate Intake levels for children (boys and girls), aged 4 to 18

